Drone pilots wearing FPV glasses

New Drone illustration series. The name tell for itself: all illustrations are related to drone technologies, quadrocopters, pilots, FPV e.t.c. This Drone pilots illustration is about drone pilots characters. They looks like they are on mars or some other planet, don't you think?

This illustration and all the series as well as thousands other available with one of Full access options exclusively on 👉kit8.net

Follow us:

Kit8.net | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook