The New Firefox Icon System

The New Firefox Icon System icon system freelance icon design custom icons icon designer icon set iconography mozilla firefox
I am proud to have partnered with the splendid Mozilla Team on this extensive project. I will be sharing more on this icon system soon. Meanwhile, you can check some icons in the new Firefox Beta 😊

