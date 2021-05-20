Trending designs to inspire you
Hi!
This design of a novel reading app aims to provide all the readers out there with an app that has a beautiful and simple design. No unwanted pop ups and distractions, just you and your book. Magic, it is.
The inspiration for this design is basically my own imagination of the perfect reading app.
One of the most prominent features of the design is that it provides users with the books they might want to read based on their ratings of their previous reads. Users find the content they want.
For viewing the design in Figma along with the prototype, follow this link :
https://www.figma.com/file/HJ4oNuBw8CUpWfFSoNvk3R/Bookify?node-id=0%3A1