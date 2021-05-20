May is mental health awareness month, which is an extremely important topic, especially during these pandemic times. Do a little checkup on yourselves and on your friends and family. Many times, the person who is struggling won't necessarily show it or even ask for help.⁠⠀

⁠⠀

And remember: Disconnecting yourself from your phone is also an act of self-care 🤍 Always put your mental health first⁠.