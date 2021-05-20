Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rahmat Pangestu Widodo

RumahAnyar - Real Estate Property Landing Page Design

Rahmat Pangestu Widodo
Rahmat Pangestu Widodo
  • Save
RumahAnyar - Real Estate Property Landing Page Design ui design ux branding design webdesign landing page design landing page house finder real estate agent real estate
Download color palette

Hi friends!

Take a look at a new design landing page for RumahAnyar - Real Estate Property Landing Page. I hope you guys enjoyed my concept! Thanks for your likes and comments! 😍

Icon by flaticon.com
Image by unsplash.com

Rahmat Pangestu Widodo
Rahmat Pangestu Widodo

More by Rahmat Pangestu Widodo

View profile
    • Like