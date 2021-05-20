Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Slotopaint

Development of the Game Reel for the Garden themed slot

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Hire Me
  • Save
Development of the Game Reel for the Garden themed slot garden symbols garden slot machine developer slot game development slot game graphics slot machine slot machine art reels design slot machines slot game design slot art slot game slot reels reels digital art slot design graphic design gambling game art game design
Download color palette

The game reel of the Garden Cross slot is designed laconically, using pleasant calm colors.

The playing field has pastel shades of blue: this is how we see the sky when we walk in the garden in summer, admire the appearance of ripe fruits and observe the movement of leaves on the branches.

The name of the slot is indicated on the plate, which simulates the surface of a tree. Also brown is present on the control panel.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/garden-cross/

↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#garden #gardenthemed #gardenslot #reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #gardenthemedslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Game Design
Hire Me

More by Slotopaint

View profile
    • Like