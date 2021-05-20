Development of the Game Reel for the Garden themed slot

Trending designs to inspire you
The game reel of the Garden Cross slot is designed laconically, using pleasant calm colors.
The playing field has pastel shades of blue: this is how we see the sky when we walk in the garden in summer, admire the appearance of ripe fruits and observe the movement of leaves on the branches.
The name of the slot is indicated on the plate, which simulates the surface of a tree. Also brown is present on the control panel.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/garden-cross/
