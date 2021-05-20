Trending designs to inspire you
Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119834729/LANGOOL-Foreign-language-school-web
Langool is a fictional chain of foreign language schools, based in Croatia, Slovenia & Serbia.
The design was set to break the barrier of mainstream education-based websites. It aims to give you a friendly, welcoming, and modern feel as you browse the content and language course offers.
It’s a clean and aesthetical layout that is rich
in content, but still maintains its simplicity.
Thank you for viewing my work!
