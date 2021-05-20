Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Malduk Vlahović

LANGOOL - Foreign language school

Malduk Vlahović
Malduk Vlahović
  • Save
LANGOOL - Foreign language school web mobile education student red ux typography webdesign concept ui minimal modern
Download color palette

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119834729/LANGOOL-Foreign-language-school-web

Langool is a fictional chain of foreign language schools, based in Croatia, Slovenia & Serbia.

The design was set to break the barrier of mainstream education-based websites. It aims to give you a friendly, welcoming, and modern feel as you browse the content and language course offers.

It’s a clean and aesthetical layout that is rich
in content, but still maintains its simplicity.

Thank you for viewing my work!

Find me on other platforms:
https://linktr.ee/malduk

D4ad5729d4a5e06a4ea339ed5bad238c
Rebound of
LANGOOL - Foreign language school
By Malduk Vlahović
View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Malduk Vlahović
Malduk Vlahović

More by Malduk Vlahović

View profile
    • Like