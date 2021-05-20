Tanmoy Dhar

Curious Monkey as letter M

Tanmoy Dhar
Tanmoy Dhar
  • Save
Curious Monkey as letter M childrens illustration children book illustration 36 days of type 36days 36daysoftype illustration monstera m letter m chimpanzee character wildlife monkey alphabet lettering
Download color palette

M is for Monkey. Letter M for 36 days of type illustrations challenge.

Software used: Illustrator & Photoshop

Loved my work? Follow @tanmoy_dharr on Instagram for more.

Email for business: tanmoyydhar@gmail.com

Find my other work on Behance

Tanmoy Dhar
Tanmoy Dhar

More by Tanmoy Dhar

View profile
    • Like