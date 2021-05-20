Curious Monkey as letter M

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
M is for Monkey. Letter M for 36 days of type illustrations challenge.
Software used: Illustrator & Photoshop
Loved my work? Follow @tanmoy_dharr on Instagram for more.
Email for business: tanmoyydhar@gmail.com
Find my other work on Behance