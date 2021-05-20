Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
KL-Webmedia

Dashboard Presentation

KL-Webmedia
KL-Webmedia
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard Presentation dashboard template ui design presentation mockup dashboard
Download color palette

Hey guys,
how does this new presentation layout look like?

Have a look at the project overview.

See project page

We would love to hear your feedback! If you want to see more, press «L» and stay tuned!

Have an idea? Let's write us!

Follow:
Behance | Instagram | Creative-Market

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
KL-Webmedia
KL-Webmedia
UI & Product Design
Hire Me

More by KL-Webmedia

View profile
    • Like