Blue Watch Face

Blue Watch Face galaxywatch3 electronics tech smart illustration wearable watchface watch technology smartwatch samsung graphic design galaxy watch design colorful modern ui blue
Dream 79 Watch Face - Available on Galaxy Store

It's a modern and colorful watch face with 153 color combinations and many other functions. The watch face is Available on Samsung Galaxy Store for Galaxy Watch 3 - Galaxy Active 1/2 - Gear s3 and Gear Sport

