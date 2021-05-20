MR Campaign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A campaign to promote MR products and Enerjan services as the representative of MR in Iran. This campaign was aimed to target the persons and companies involved in the power industry of Iran in the form of an educational contest-based content.