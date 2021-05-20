Manjurul Islam

Recipe App UI

Manjurul Islam
Manjurul Islam
  • Save
Recipe App UI figma uxinspiration uiinspirations trendy design uitrends ux ui application design mobile app app design uiux clean ui creative design uxdesign uidesign minimal cooking app food app recipe recipe app
Download color palette

Hello Creative People🔥🔥

Here is my latest exploration design for Recipe App Concept. Hope you all like it and feel free to leave your feedback.🙂

Don't forget to press "L" to show some love & support.🙂

Manjurul Islam
Manjurul Islam

More by Manjurul Islam

View profile
    • Like