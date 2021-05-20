Trending designs to inspire you
E is for Estrela Mountain Dog. I had a lot of fun drawing the texture in this pooche's fur and depicting the little bits of snow. Still trying to figure out depth, scale, and atmospheric perspective...
See all dogs here:
https://www.lorettamaydesign.com/illustration/dogs