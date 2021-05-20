BAKAU App - Walk and Plant Mangrove

Trending designs to inspire you
BAKAU is an app where you could walk, run, and cycle whilst get the benefit of each kilometer you've spent you get to plant a mangrove on specified coast as you wish. This helps the community to get active while helping coasts that vulnerable to abrasion and such issues.
My clients ask several unique requests that quite challenging, such as mini-icon beside the distance and duration features to visualize the user's accomplishment. However, during the process the clients really responsive so the discussion went two-direction very well.
I seek feedback to improve my UI design, thank you!