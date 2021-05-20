Dinov™

Vegia - Natural Vegan Soft Drink

Dinov™
Dinov™
  • Save
Vegia - Natural Vegan Soft Drink wordmark branding brand identity design packaging design veganism vegan brand identity vegan packaging vegan branding vegan vegan logo brand identity vector minimal flat abstract logo design logo designer logo
Download color palette

Vegia is a Natural Vegan Soft Drink company that manufactures Sugar Free Vegan soft drinks, which are created of 100% natural ingredients - Sparkling Water, Pure Juice & Stevia Extract.

Dinov™
Dinov™

More by Dinov™

View profile
    • Like