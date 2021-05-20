Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Loretta Widen

Golden retriever at sunset

Golden retriever at sunset illustration digital painting digital illustration digital art sunset ocean beach golden retriever dog illustration dog
G is for Golden retriever. I just had to depict one with a giant stick in his mouth since goldens love to carry things in their mouths.

See all dogs here:
https://www.lorettamaydesign.com/illustration/dogs

    • Like