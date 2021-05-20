Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo for a photographer from Vilnius who captures architecture and interiors and also loves japan cars.
I was experimenting between making a lettering flowly and and edgy, urban and classy. The ultimate sharpness with a twist : )
Feel free to contact for work inquires!