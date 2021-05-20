ForSureLetters

Adomonis

Adomonis logodesigner photographer photography brush typography unique handwritten custom calligraphy script flow type lettering
Download color palette
  1. Adomonis-_-logo__dr.png
  2. A-only.png

Logo for a photographer from Vilnius who captures architecture and interiors and also loves japan cars. 
I was experimenting between making a lettering flowly and and edgy, urban and classy. The ultimate sharpness with a twist : )
