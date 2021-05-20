Healthilly tea package design

Healthilly's goal was to introduce tea blends with better health benefits, but with great flavor. The available tea blends among it's audience are either not too beneficial health wise, or had health benefits but a dull organic flavor.

Project started out with a user research with two group of users - tea lovers who would love to try out a new flavor of tea, and people who wanted to lose weight or had health conditions that could be allayed by the tea.

From the research, we noted that the audience were more familiar with Moringa more than they would be excited by simply and healthy tea. Moringa has been widely discussed among the audience from one source or the other as being "miraculous". For tea lovers, they were also concerned about the flavour of tea in particular. So the design highlights the name of the leaves used in the tea blend as the largest font.

At the same time, the design still highlights "the healthy choice for tea", a tag we would want to stick to the buyers mind; that he is making the "healthy choice". A unique font had to be used for this tagline so it would stand out in it's own unique way. A typewriter font was picked to give the vintage feeling that tea brings. That crispy antiquate feeling you would get from an old typewriter paper inspired this choice.

There were many benefits of these tea blends, but unlike other designs we found during our market survey, this one highlights only three benefits that will serve the most audience, so it would be simply and clearly understood, with icons pointing to them.

The audience also prioritized knowing if the tea was natural, and if it was caffeinated. So the design highlights that to help the buyer make a better informed choice.

The main font picked expresses the fresh flavor the tea is bringing, and the modern way of drinking tea that is being introduced. The mindset the audience had before now is that tea packages were not meant to be beautiful, and tea was not meant to have a nice flavor. So we wanted the tea packaging to stand out as modern and different. The height of the font was carefully chosen so that is not too short so to not be too modern. Our audience are very concerned about a tea being natural, and might not trust it if it feels too modern or techy.

Choice of colors were aimed to present a something that wasn't too herbal, something modern, but at the same time calm. Colors were inspired by exploring modern health and beauty products, especially those with minimal design.

A survey was done to test the design, both digitally, and also with some live tea packages. All participants were attracted by the benefits. All participants without being told, at a glance described the tea as something that was healthy. Participants also found the design colorful and "nice", but at the same, did not distrust its content.