Lefty Game Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey There 👋🏻
It's me "Lefty" !!!
I am a special game and the goal to the game is to play only left and avoid the obstacles you find in my crazy world.
What do you think? Please share your opinion, I'm excited :)
Follow me to get new updates and don't forget to press "L" if you like it 🔥