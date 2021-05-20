Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Micah Carroll

Project Tracking Dashboard Components

Micah Carroll
Micah Carroll
Hire Me
  • Save
Project Tracking Dashboard Components progress tracking data visualization photo widget photo component weather ui weather widget ui kit components
Download color palette

Sharing some components we came up with, did a lot of searching on here for pieces like this but didn't find too much -- wanted to share!
(WIP - Just realized some colors are off)

Micah Carroll
Micah Carroll
is trying his best
Hire Me

More by Micah Carroll

View profile
    • Like