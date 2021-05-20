Cloudberry was an off-the-grid, solar-powered, long-term photography project. Using a GoPro, a Raspberry Pi and a USB hotspot, Cloudberry takes one photograph per hour between 8 AM and 8 PM each day and uploads the images via a cellular network to be accessible from anywhere.

The photographs depict a view of Pinchard’s Island, which is only accessible by boat for a few weeks of the year, is home to a few cabins that resettled residents use while picking bakeapples (the local term for cloudberries) during the summer months.

The view is static–in the sense that the camera is always capturing the same frame; however, the lighting of the frame can vary drastically from one image to another. These photographs are a continuation of the moments the locals spend in the cabin glancing out the window at the surrounding landscape.

More information and photographs: http://pinchards.is

2017-2018.