Logo Design for a Therapy and Research center | New logo

Logo Design for a Therapy and Research center | New logo
This Logo I designed for a Therapy and Research center Named "bloom Phychedelic Therapy and Research center's" Contest on a freelance site.
Project description Was:
We are an evidence-based legal psychedelic-assisted therapy clinic that also does research with the top universities. We are hoping to free people from anxiety, depression, PTSD, and addiction. Working with you to thrive and live a connected and fulfilled life.
Please visit our website www . ********* ** *.com to get a better idea of our branding. The existing logo that we want to replace is on the site now as well. You can also go to our Instagram (__) or Facebook (__) and look at existing posts to get an idea of our existing brand.

So after looking all the areas I tried to design something.

Waiting for your feedbacks.
hope you all guys like this logo.
Thank you.

