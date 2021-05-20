Logo Design for a Therapy and Research center | New logo

Trending designs to inspire you
This Logo I designed for a Therapy and Research center Named "bloom Phychedelic Therapy and Research center's" Contest on a freelance site.
Project description Was:
We are an evidence-based legal psychedelic-assisted therapy clinic that also does research with the top universities. We are hoping to free people from anxiety, depression, PTSD, and addiction. Working with you to thrive and live a connected and fulfilled life.
Please visit our website to get a better idea of our branding. The existing logo that we want to replace is on the site now as well. You can also go to our Instagram or Facebook and look at existing posts to get an idea of our existing brand.
----
So after looking all the areas I tried to design something.
Waiting for your feedbacks.
hope you all guys like this logo.
Thank you.