SAVE PALESTINE /// THIS LAND WILL BE FREE

peace poppy humanity gaza palestine album art typography concept design aesthetic poster art minimal poster design design art direction
I WANTED TO SHARE AND SPREAD A POSITIVE MESSAGE. END THE WAR.

• Photo of Poppy Flower by @juliazolotova credit : https://unsplash.com/photos/4TxN-S-QrzY

• Fonts Used : Nicholas (https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/nicholas-3/)

• Benzin Font Family (https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/supremat/benzin/)

