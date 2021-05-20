SAVE PALESTINE /// THIS LAND WILL BE FREE

Trending designs to inspire you
I WANTED TO SHARE AND SPREAD A POSITIVE MESSAGE. END THE WAR.
• Photo of Poppy Flower by @juliazolotova credit : https://unsplash.com/photos/4TxN-S-QrzY
• Fonts Used : Nicholas (https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/nicholas-3/)
• Benzin Font Family (https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/supremat/benzin/)