StockX Cryptocurrency Market

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cryptocurrency is currently a hot topic! I wanted to make a design for a market where users can quickly see the current prices of popular cryptocurrency, share other users experience and a detailed view of each currency. All complete with a light and dark mode.
Learn more about Airship:
About | Services | Contact Us