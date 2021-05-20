Icons for the sovanta UX Score

Trending designs to inspire you
sovanta UX Score icons
Icons help us to grasp topics faster through visual support. For the different categories of our sovanta UX score we designed this little icon set.
More about the sovanta UX Score: https://sovanta.com/en/user-experience-score