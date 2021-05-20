Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sovanta® Design Students
sovanta

Icons for the sovanta UX Score

sovanta® Design Students
sovanta
sovanta® Design Students for sovanta
  • Save
Icons for the sovanta UX Score icon design sovanta icon set icons icon design illustration
Icons for the sovanta UX Score icon design sovanta icon set icons icon design illustration
Download color palette
  1. Artboard.jpg
  2. Artboard2.jpg

sovanta UX Score icons
Icons help us to grasp topics faster through visual support. For the different categories of our sovanta UX score we designed this little icon set.

More about the sovanta UX Score: https://sovanta.com/en/user-experience-score

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
sovanta
sovanta

More by sovanta

View profile
    • Like