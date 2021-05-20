Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Empty States

Empty states are moment's in a user's experience while using a product where there is nothing to display. It's an important aspect while designing any product. So here is an example of the same. Let me know what you think!

