clothing icon,APP icon,suit icon/服装图标,应用图标,西服图标

I designed a story, in this beautiful festival - May 20th Valentine's Day. A boy dressed in a formal dress to meet his love each other.

我设计了一个故事，在这个美好的节日中-5月20日情人节。男生穿着梳洗正装后去见自己最心爱的对方。

https://www.instagram.com/penguiny7/

@3MiD