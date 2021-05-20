Vector cake

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fruit cake is a delicious treat. Vector illustrations are able to convey the main thing-the freshness and creative approach of the baking master
Write your opinions ❤️
our instagram
https://instagram.com/romashka_vector