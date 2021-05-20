RoMashkaVector

Vector cake

RoMashkaVector
RoMashkaVector
  • Save
Vector cake logo creative illustrator food illustration food vector illustration design
Download color palette

Fruit cake is a delicious treat. Vector illustrations are able to convey the main thing-the freshness and creative approach of the baking master

Write your opinions ❤️
our instagram
https://instagram.com/romashka_vector

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
RoMashkaVector
RoMashkaVector

More by RoMashkaVector

View profile
    • Like