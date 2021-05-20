Alex Seciu

workk

Logo design for workk.
Will be a site with Carrd-related (Carrd.co) resources, such as Carrd templates, icons, SVG backgrounds, illustrations, other vector oriented materials. All that will be mainly dedicated for creators that want to monetise their work / sell digital assets

Posted on May 20, 2021
