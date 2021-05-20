Function Creative Co.

Capstone Pattern Co.
Laura came to us with an inspiring vision. She was starting her own sewing pattern company and needed a hand putting the foundation of the brand in place.
We helped Laura craft a brand that was authentic to her approach, style, timelessness, tradition, and inclusivity.

