Freebie - 48 Bubbles Iconset

Freebie - 48 Bubbles Iconset 48px bubbles ios7 stroke outline flat app sketch sketchapp
** Updated for SketchApp**

A set if 48 icons designed specifically for iOS7 apps. Feel free to use however you wish.

Icons available in AI, EPS, PNG, PSD, SVG & SKETCH

Ohh and HUGE thanks to @Zulal Ahmad for all the help and suggestions he gave me to help shape this iconset, ohh and for the iconset title too :P Cheers mate!

Also I am available for new projects. Shoot me an Email.

48-Bubbles.zip
2 MB
Download
Posted on May 26, 2014
