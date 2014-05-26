Freebie - 48 Bubbles Iconset

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
** Updated for SketchApp**
A set if 48 icons designed specifically for iOS7 apps. Feel free to use however you wish.
Icons available in AI, EPS, PNG, PSD, SVG & SKETCH
Ohh and HUGE thanks to @Zulal Ahmad for all the help and suggestions he gave me to help shape this iconset, ohh and for the iconset title too :P Cheers mate!
Also I am available for new projects. Shoot me an Email.
--
Umar
Behance • Twitter