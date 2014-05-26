Freebie - 48 Bubbles Iconset

** Updated for SketchApp**

A set if 48 icons designed specifically for iOS7 apps. Feel free to use however you wish.

Icons available in AI, EPS, PNG, PSD, SVG & SKETCH

Ohh and HUGE thanks to @Zulal Ahmad for all the help and suggestions he gave me to help shape this iconset, ohh and for the iconset title too :P Cheers mate!

Also I am available for new projects. Shoot me an Email.

--

Umar

Behance • Twitter