Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Howard Pinsky

Drag & Drop File Upload Interaction

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
  • Save
Download color palette

Using 3D Transforms, I created this drag & drop file upload interaction which sports a touch of fun motion. Feel free to download the file to check it out.

Keep up to date with my work
👉 Twitter
👉 Instagram

fileUpload.xd
20 MB
Download
Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Welcome to my colorful world.

More by Howard Pinsky

View profile
    • Like