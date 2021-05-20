Pratik Doshi

36 Days Of Type - K

36 Days Of Type 2021
A series of typography/Letters which I have represented as Indian Street vendors from A-Z
Here is Letter K - Kulfi Wala (Ice Cream Seller on Streets of India)
