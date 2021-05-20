Vin Bertolli

UX, visual + branding redesign for executive coaching platform

  1. Pluma Dashboard.png
  2. Pluma Video Chat.png
  3. Pluma Assessment.png
  4. Pluma Form Design.png
  5. Pluma Sales Site.png

Been meaning to post this one for some time!

Super proud of this new dashboard experience for Pluma, an online executive coaching platform.

Our team worked to uncover some underlying usability issues that led to this full redesign of it’s platform, branding and sales site.

Promise more to come soon!

