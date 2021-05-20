UX, visual + branding redesign for executive coaching platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Been meaning to post this one for some time!
Super proud of this new dashboard experience for Pluma, an online executive coaching platform.
Our team worked to uncover some underlying usability issues that led to this full redesign of it’s platform, branding and sales site.
Promise more to come soon!
I'm available for new projects! Drop me a line at vinbertolli.com or https://vinbertolli.com/contact-form
