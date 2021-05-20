Jang Bogo eCommerce Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is an after-hours project I've been working on to get out of a creative funk. Let me know what you think of the style guide and the homepage!
I created this all in Figma and the products mockups in Adobe Photoshop.