Pamela Duursema

Jang Bogo eCommerce Website

Jang Bogo eCommerce Website styleguide vegan products organic supplements ui branding ux ui design
Jang Bogo eCommerce Website styleguide vegan products organic supplements ui branding ux ui design
Here is an after-hours project I've been working on to get out of a creative funk. Let me know what you think of the style guide and the homepage!
I created this all in Figma and the products mockups in Adobe Photoshop.

Posted on May 20, 2021
I’m a creative visual designer based in sunny South Africa.
