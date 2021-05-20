Daily UI - #038 - Calendar

Trending designs to inspire you
For the Calendar challenge I decided to build a simple app concept for a 'Streak Calendar'. The idea would be to track a personal streak - could be a visit to the gym, writing a blog post etc - as a way to remain on track.
I've been using the Simone Giertz Everyday Calendar to track these daily UI challenges, and it's a surprisingly simple and powerful psychological tool.
Font is Clear Sans from Intel.