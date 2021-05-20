Pratik Doshi

36 Days Of Type - J

36 Days Of Type - J seller broom stick street vendor type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype typography shot character design graphic design illustration pratikartz
36 Days Of Type 2021
A series of typography/Letters which I have represented as Indian Street vendors from A-Z
Here is Letter J - Jhaddu Wala (Local Broomstick Seller in India)
