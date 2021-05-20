Daily UI #010 Social Share

Trending designs to inspire you
Social Share Buttons - Daily UI 010
The aim was to create clean, high quality social share buttons. This can be adapted to different platforms depending on which socials the users tend to share more on e.g. Videos on Instagram may be shared over to Whatsapp and tweets may be shared more on LinkedIn if it's regarding employment.
What do you think, let me know your thoughts!
