Sergei Safonov

Daily UI #010 Social Share

Sergei Safonov
Sergei Safonov
  • Save
Daily UI #010 Social Share design @daily-ui
Download color palette

Social Share Buttons - Daily UI 010

The aim was to create clean, high quality social share buttons. This can be adapted to different platforms depending on which socials the users tend to share more on e.g. Videos on Instagram may be shared over to Whatsapp and tweets may be shared more on LinkedIn if it's regarding employment.

What do you think, let me know your thoughts!

Don't forget to tap the heart if you like this, thank you!

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Sergei Safonov
Sergei Safonov

More by Sergei Safonov

View profile
    • Like