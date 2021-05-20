DailyUI 001 - Sign Up Form

Trending designs to inspire you
I just started the #DailyUI challenge to boost my creativity. I decided to create about topics that are close to my heart and to mix interface and illustration.
What do you think about it ?
PS : Don't forget to love yourself. No one will do it as well as you !