Portrait Study Digital Painting

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently I started studying art foundations (painting and drawing).
I don't post my work on Dribbble, but I like to post my art, so you can expect these kind of posts in the coming days/weeks/months?!?!
I hope you like it.
Reference photo of Victoria Pedretti,
photographed by William Lords.