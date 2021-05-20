Jane Dimeski

Portrait Study Digital Painting

Jane Dimeski
Jane Dimeski
Hire Me
  • Save
Portrait Study Digital Painting art wacom photoshop illustration digital painting painting digital art artwork portrait art portrait
Portrait Study Digital Painting art wacom photoshop illustration digital painting painting digital art artwork portrait art portrait
Download color palette
  1. Portrait_08_v2.jpg
  2. Portrait_08.jpg

Recently I started studying art foundations (painting and drawing).

I don't post my work on Dribbble, but I like to post my art, so you can expect these kind of posts in the coming days/weeks/months?!?!

I hope you like it.

Reference photo of Victoria Pedretti,
photographed by William Lords.

Jane Dimeski
Jane Dimeski
UX/UI Designer with a heart for animation and 3D
Hire Me

More by Jane Dimeski

View profile
    • Like