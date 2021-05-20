Agenda Event Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a poster mockup of an agenda I worked on for a client. The agenda ended up getting updated so the times and persons in this event are no longer the same, but I still liked how the time and event descriptions lined up.