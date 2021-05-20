Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sanaullah Ujjal

Homeconnect Logo Design

Homeconnect Logo Design presentation symbol logo designer business startup constraction logo design gradient logo unfold negative space architecture building real estate minimal logotype modern logo brand identity connect logo house logo home logo
Hi friends!
Symbol shows an Abstract home with connect icon constructed. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
Thank You

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal

