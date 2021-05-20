Bogdan Zdjelar

Social Share Button social sharing social share button social share prototyping prototype mobile ui mobile app app daily ui 010 dailyuichallenge dailyui design ux ui figma
Hello Dribbble People!

Take a look at my new design. This time:

Social Share for Daily UI challenge

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

Here's the prototype as well:
https://www.figma.com/proto/xfTzPASATB7xImiZzNdykM/Social-Share-Daily-UI-010?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=2%3A128&viewport=-195%2C503%2C0.4774371385574341&scaling=min-zoom

