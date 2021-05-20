Social Share Button

Hello Dribbble People!

Take a look at my new design. This time:

Social Share for Daily UI challenge

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

Here's the prototype as well:

https://www.figma.com/proto/xfTzPASATB7xImiZzNdykM/Social-Share-Daily-UI-010?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=2%3A128&viewport=-195%2C503%2C0.4774371385574341&scaling=min-zoom