Wet Bread Beer Label

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just a little fun exercise to brand my own homebrew.
Thought about including the style but I'm always making new kinds and reusing the bottles. Also, I haven't been homebrewing very long so my beer is pretty average.