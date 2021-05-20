Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wet Bread Beer Label

Wet Bread Beer Label homebrew beer brand beer logo logo design branding label design beer label beer bread
  1. DribbblePost-WetBread2.png
  2. DribbblePost-WetBread1.png

Just a little fun exercise to brand my own homebrew.

Thought about including the style but I'm always making new kinds and reusing the bottles. Also, I haven't been homebrewing very long so my beer is pretty average.

A little sampling of my design work.

