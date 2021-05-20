Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luís Favas

censorship

Luís Favas
Luís Favas
censorship journalist journalism pencil cover newspaper editorial illustration
I did this illustration to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day​​​​​​​.
The blue pencil was one of the censorship symbol in Portugal until the revolution at 1974.

You can see the cover's pdf here > https://gazetadascaldas.pt/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Cald0601.pdf

Luís Favas
Luís Favas
Art Director & Teacher
Hire Me

