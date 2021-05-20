Trending designs to inspire you
I did this illustration to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day.
The blue pencil was one of the censorship symbol in Portugal until the revolution at 1974.
You can see the cover's pdf here > https://gazetadascaldas.pt/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Cald0601.pdf