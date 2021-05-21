Beatrice Castaldo
Fireart Studio

Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding

Beatrice Castaldo
Fireart Studio
Beatrice Castaldo for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding grapes drawing line art outlined bubbles scooter explore drink delivery wine lines outline onboarding app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding grapes drawing line art outlined bubbles scooter explore drink delivery wine lines outline onboarding app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding grapes drawing line art outlined bubbles scooter explore drink delivery wine lines outline onboarding app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding grapes drawing line art outlined bubbles scooter explore drink delivery wine lines outline onboarding app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
Download color palette
  1. spacciovino 1.1.jpg
  2. spacciovino 1.2.jpg
  3. spacciovino 1.3.jpg
  4. spacciovino 1.4.jpg

Hello friends, I finally came back with a new shot! 👋🏻♥️

This is about a wine delivery app available in Italy called Spacciovino. 🍷
Here's the onboarding ✨

Let me know your thoughts and share some love! 💛

::

Follow me on instagram.
🍋

::

Fireart on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Visit our amazing Blog

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like