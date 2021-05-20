SelectBigCloud Logo Design By Designrar

SelectBigClod Logo:

This logo was made by me in 2020, and was published for the first time in my 2020 logofolio on Behance. I had no plans to upload it on Dribbble and Instagram separately but recently I have see a very similar to this logo on Dribbble (I don't remember his username now), I talked to him about it but somehow I felt it's necessary to upload it now.

This logo is a combination of three elements:

Select + Cloud + Upload

My 2020 Logofolio can be accessed at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113027123/20-Logos-Made-in-2020

Check more shots and initial concept on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPGNeDdAEts/