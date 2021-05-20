Designrar

SelectBigCloud Logo Design By Designrar

Designrar
Designrar
  • Save
SelectBigCloud Logo Design By Designrar ubuntu purple logo logomarca whitespace web logo adobe illustrator modern logo modern logo 2020 flat logo minimalist design minimalist logo logo maker big data logos logo logo design logodesign cloud big select
Download color palette

SelectBigClod Logo:

This logo was made by me in 2020, and was published for the first time in my 2020 logofolio on Behance. I had no plans to upload it on Dribbble and Instagram separately but recently I have see a very similar to this logo on Dribbble (I don't remember his username now), I talked to him about it but somehow I felt it's necessary to upload it now.

This logo is a combination of three elements:
Select + Cloud + Upload

My 2020 Logofolio can be accessed at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113027123/20-Logos-Made-in-2020

Check more shots and initial concept on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPGNeDdAEts/

Designrar
Designrar

More by Designrar

View profile
    • Like