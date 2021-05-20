SelectBigCloud Logo Design By Designrar

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SelectBigClod Logo:
This logo was made by me in 2020, and was published for the first time in my 2020 logofolio on Behance. I had no plans to upload it on Dribbble and Instagram separately but recently I have see a very similar to this logo on Dribbble (I don't remember his username now), I talked to him about it but somehow I felt it's necessary to upload it now.
This logo is a combination of three elements:
Select + Cloud + Upload
My 2020 Logofolio can be accessed at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113027123/20-Logos-Made-in-2020
Check more shots and initial concept on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPGNeDdAEts/