Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vlad Cherkashen
Digital Octane

Pure Lush - CBD eCommerce Website Design

Vlad Cherkashen
Digital Octane
Vlad Cherkashen for Digital Octane
Hire Us
  • Save
Pure Lush - CBD eCommerce Website Design ecommerce business tinctures woocommercewebsite woocommerce web website site design luxury design hemp oil hemp cannabis design cannabis ecommerce design dropship dropshipping store dropshipping ecommerce ecommerce shop cbd oil cbd
Download color palette

This is a website design project we did for a luxury CBD brand from New Jersey. They ship their goods throughout US and have lots of various products for sale.

We did this website completely from scratch: wireframing, design, development and CMS implementation. The client is able to easily edit all the content throgh the admin panel and manage products as well through WooCommerce.

Since the website is done from scratch, it's easily scalable and the speed and responsiveness rates are great as well.

At the moment we are working on more eCommerce projects and are excited to share them soon.

Check information about our services here:
https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online

Digital Octane
Digital Octane
We Fuel Your Digital Needs.
Hire Us

More by Digital Octane

View profile
    • Like