Pure Lush - CBD eCommerce Website Design

This is a website design project we did for a luxury CBD brand from New Jersey. They ship their goods throughout US and have lots of various products for sale.

We did this website completely from scratch: wireframing, design, development and CMS implementation. The client is able to easily edit all the content throgh the admin panel and manage products as well through WooCommerce.

Since the website is done from scratch, it's easily scalable and the speed and responsiveness rates are great as well.

At the moment we are working on more eCommerce projects and are excited to share them soon.

