Dawn of the panther - Exhibition Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Web design concept for Shaaz Jung: Dawn of the panther exhibition.
*Images by Shaaz Jung
*Cardinal Photo & Proto Grotsek by Production Type, Viktor Script by ohnotype co
Give a “Like” and leave a comment.
We are open to new projects! Email us — yogesh@visualyser.design
Instagram