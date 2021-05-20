Gentry Private Wealth Shield

An unused concept for a Kansas based financial planning firm. This concept features the letter G in the form of a shield with the addition of a castle topper. This imagery is meant to convey a sense of long-term financial security and protection. The line work in the shield is also meant to convey a fingerprint, representing a personal touch and individual attention. I thought the medieval symbology nicely played off the definition of Gentry, which is the upper or ruling class, a class whose members are entitled to bear a coat of arms.